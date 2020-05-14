ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Shares Up 0.8%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL)’s stock price were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.25, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned about 1.35% of ProShares Ultra Yen as of its most recent SEC filing.

