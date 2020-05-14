ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Stock Price Down 10.5%

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.17, approximately 2,556,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 914,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares during the period.

