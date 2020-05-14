Proton Token (PTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177,822.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $633,161.72 and approximately $177,822.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.48 or 0.03364569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,433,861 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

