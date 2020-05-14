Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd (ASX:PFT) Insider Buys A$19,995.00 in Stock

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd (ASX:PFT) insider Michael Cooper bought 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$19,995.00 ($14,180.85).

Pure Foods Tasmania Company Profile

Pure Foods Tasmania Pty Ltd offers brand development, growth, and nurturing services to Tasmanian food producers, suppliers, and food brands. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Battery Point, Australia.

