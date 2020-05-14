Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $238.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

