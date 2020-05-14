Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Decreased by William Blair

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a report released on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 40,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,161. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at $283,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 86,043 shares of company stock worth $349,166. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 543.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 80,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

