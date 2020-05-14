Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered by Analyst

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a report released on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

TLYS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,161. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $114.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

