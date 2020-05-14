Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Becton Dickinson and Co Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton Dickinson and in a report released on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $256.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.04. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

