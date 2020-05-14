Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Cut by B. Riley

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,200. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,177,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ciena by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

