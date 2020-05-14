Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Increased by Seaport Global Securities

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.94.

NYSE FMC traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $87.72. 61,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

