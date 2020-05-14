Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Decreased by Analyst

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 72,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,808,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,336,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 688,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

