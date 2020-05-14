Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

NYSE H traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 100,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after buying an additional 578,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after buying an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,507,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 309,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after buying an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

