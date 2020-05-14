Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Reduced by Analyst

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

NYSE IBP traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 17,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,511. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

