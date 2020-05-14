Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Reduced by Analyst

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) – Analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avaya in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Avaya’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 273,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avaya by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

