Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

NYSE KWR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $153.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

