QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,653,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,324,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.84% of QUALCOMM worth $1,397,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.