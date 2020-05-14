RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,249. The company has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.