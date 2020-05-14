Ragnarok One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $6,259.61 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.01999502 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00085140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00168827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,657,839 coins and its circulating supply is 16,236,629 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

