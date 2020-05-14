Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO) Trading 40% Higher

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO)’s share price rose 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 5,750 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $290,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

