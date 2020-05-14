Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 625,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 1,564,812 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,586,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 218,405 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTLR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,458. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Raymond James downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

