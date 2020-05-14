Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Bittrex, Nanex and QBTC. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $119.66 million and approximately $31.09 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.01997688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00086086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00169343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,158,875,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDCM, Nanex, QBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Graviex, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

