Raymond James Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $56.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWST. UBS Group lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $47.90. 162,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,122 shares of company stock worth $13,044,322. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

