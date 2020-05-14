Raymond James Boosts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $22.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.57. 153,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,212. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 292.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,987.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,242 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $827,695.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,904.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,237,430 over the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Switch by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,900,000 after purchasing an additional 284,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Switch by 638.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.