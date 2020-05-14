Raymond James Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $210.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.20.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.66. 26,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,556. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average is $172.18. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Teresa L. Kline purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,881.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares valued at $10,345,058. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Amedisys by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $9,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.