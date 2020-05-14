Raymond James Cuts Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $32.00

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Evertec stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. 29,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,530. Evertec has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Evertec by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evertec by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evertec by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Evertec by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

