Raymond James Cuts i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $30.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 291,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

