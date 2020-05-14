Raymond James Raises Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $82.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.07.

HLT traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

