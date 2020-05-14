Raymond James Trims Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Target Price to $40.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $82.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 590,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.33%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.