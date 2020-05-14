Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 474,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ KRMD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,932. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $369.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

