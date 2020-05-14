Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $77.67. 446,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.20. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

