Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Ship Lease Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 148,826 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.