Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 75,853 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,624,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $315,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.39. 3,170,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

