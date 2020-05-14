Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Intuit worth $116,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.