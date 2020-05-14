Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $116,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 246,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

