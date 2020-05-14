Rhumbline Advisers Buys 25,794 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $319,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.