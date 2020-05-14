Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $121,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,050 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,303 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $495.76. 482,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

