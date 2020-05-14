Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $201,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $157.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,507. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.