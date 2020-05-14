Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,608,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,115 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comcast were worth $295,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,838,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.