Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $133,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,655,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $127.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,264. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.