Rhumbline Advisers Has $119.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $119,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.29. 127,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,792. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.96 and a 52-week high of $288.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,645 shares of company stock valued at $57,603,691 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

