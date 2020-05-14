Rhumbline Advisers Has $145.83 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of CVS Health worth $145,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.