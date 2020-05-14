Rhumbline Advisers Has $176 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $175,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 126,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.88. 2,403,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

