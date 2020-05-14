Rhumbline Advisers Has $195.67 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,817,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $195,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 67,005,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,770,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

