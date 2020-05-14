Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Linde worth $150,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $178.42. 1,440,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.