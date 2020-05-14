Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Medtronic worth $215,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after buying an additional 567,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after buying an additional 520,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $92.42. 4,331,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

