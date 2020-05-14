Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,637 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of AbbVie worth $176,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

ABBV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,462,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

