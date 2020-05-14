Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of American Tower worth $197,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $226.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average is $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

