Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $170,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 26,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,021.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 9,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.53. 391,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

