Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Mastercard worth $392,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

Shares of MA traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.05. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

