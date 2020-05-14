Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,968,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $221,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.58. 11,368,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,971,437. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.